Ralph Gerald "Jerry" Osborn, 73 of Welsh was called home to be with the Lord on Friday Jan. 31, 2020.
He was born Nov. 28, 1946 in Jennings to the late Ralph and Inez Osborn. Jerry was a 1964 graduate of Welsh High School prior to studying pharmacy at Northeast State University. He began his lifelong pharmacy career with K&B Drug Store in 1969 before serving the communities of Elizabeth and Welsh up until his retirement in 2017.
Jerry will be remembered as a man of strong faith and compassion who loved all things history and his family. He will be dearly missed by all he touched in his lifetime.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 48 years, Myra Osborn, daughters Andrea Broussard of Iowa, Ginger Osborn of Welsh, and one son Gerald Stuart Osborn and wife Rebekah of Welsh, sister Ginger Carson and husband Joe of Edom, TX, four grandchildren, Ethan and Chloe Broussard, and Henry and Mazzy Osborn, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Monday Feb. 10, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh at 1 p.m. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. and resume at 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2020