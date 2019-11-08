Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Ralph I Crosby Sr


1943 - 2019
Ralph I Crosby Sr Obituary
Ralph I. Crosby Sr., age 76, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Ralph was born Aug. 18, 1943, to Harvey and Verbie Crosby.
Ralph was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He enjoyed telling stories about his adventures to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ralph retired from the UA 106 after 40 years of dedicated service.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evana Jean Crosby of 52 years; sister, Diane Campbell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Ralph Crosby Jr. and wife Joan of Ponchatoula, La.; daughters, Jeanne Hollyfield of Sulphur, La., Tammy Crosby of Moss Bluff, La., Mary Crosby of Dry Creek, La., Brandi Crosby of Sulphur, La.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Crosby of Westlake, La.; sister, Delores Vines of Lake Charles, La.
A visitation for Ralph will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial. Visitation Will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m. until time of service. A funeral service will occur Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019
