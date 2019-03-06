Ralph Pike, 92, of Iowa, La., passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born Aug. 15, 1926 in Marion, Ill.

Ralph proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, serving in WWII, Korean War and the Vietnam War. He became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1993.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Beulah Pike; son-in-law, Chad Horton; and son-in-law, Eddie V. Tack.

Those left behind to cherish his memories are his wife of 67 years, Helen T. Matte Pike of Iowa; three sons, Michael Pike and wife, Tana of Iowa, Jeffrey Pike and wife, Gail of Lake Charles, and Paul Pike and wife, Sarah of Lake Charles; two daughters, Mary Pike Tack of Houston, Texas, and Barbara Pike Horton of Conroe, Texas; sister, Dorothy Jones of Florida; six grandchildren, Sara Pike, Sabrina Pike Stoute, Kimberly Horton Crain, Clint Martin, Allison Pike Meaux and Cody Pike; seven great-grandchildren, Logan Taylor, Julissa Pike, Isabel Pike, Jacian Pichon, Xavier Ware, Abel Stoute and Nathaniel Cortez; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Charles. Jerry Broussard, an Elder of the Prien Lake Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary