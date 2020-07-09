1/1
Randall Paul Moore
1954 - 2020
Randall Paul "Randy" Moore, 65, of Lake Charles, La passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at local hospice care facility surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1954 in Lake Charles, La to Joseph and Joyce (Guidry) Moore. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School. He lived away from Lake Charles for many years working in the hotel and catering industry but moved back to Lake Charles about 11 years ago to be closer to his family. He worked for McNeese State University before he retired. He was a beloved caterer in our area for many years. He enjoyed cooking, traveling and was always the life of the party. He will be remembered as a person who never met a stranger. He was the best gift-giver and it was so exciting to receive a gift from him (especially because of the wrapping). He did things his own way with no regrets. He always admitted to having a "champagne taste on a beer budget." Most of all, he adored his family, especially his nieces.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his sister, Sandy Papania (Paul); his nieces, Tammy Kober (David), Paula Bourque (Jason), and Cindi Langley (Jean); his great nieces, Kourtney Ellis (Jacob), Tori Craddock (Josh), Miranda Long, Kennedy Kober (Dustin), Breanna Bourque, Gabby Bourque, and Raven Langley; his great nephew Brennon Langley; his great great nephews, Blaine Craddock and Emmett Langley; and his great great nieces, Evynn Ellis and Nadia Langley. We also want to mention his best friend of many years, Randy Lanza. The friends list is too long to mention, but you all know who you are, he loved each and every one of you.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Catholic School Angel Fund.

Published in American Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Mrs. Sandy I am so sorry for your loss. Loved his cupcakes remember every holiday I volunteered Gabby to bring cupcakes. He was the best. I will keep yall in my prayers. ❤
Alice Adams
Friend
July 8, 2020
Sandy, you and family are in my prayers! He was a very nice person and always smiling!❤
Charlotte Lee
Friend
July 8, 2020
I met randy in the 1980s. He helped me feel comfortable with who I was. We laughed a lot and danced like crazy. He was a joy and always a smile on his face! His light will shine forever!
Scotty Higginbotham
Friend
July 7, 2020
He will be missed! Sorry for your loss!
Charlotte Lee
Friend
July 7, 2020
Although we havent been in touch for many years, I can clearly recall outings and vacations when we were growing up. We were really close back then and I regret today not keeping in touch, he was one of my favorite cousins he was always fun to be with. Im so sorry.
Carolyn Moore, Guidry
Family
July 7, 2020
You will be missed my dear, sweet Randy. Thank you for always bringing sunshine into my life. I know you have a very special place waiting for you in heaven. My sympathy to Sandy and all of your family. Love to all.
Cherilyn Sweeney
Friend
July 6, 2020
Randy, you are truly going to be missed! There was NEVER a dull moment when you helped at the shop! You brought so much laughter and joy to all of us, and no one could make a chocolate cake like you! Rest in peace and thanks for the wonderful memories.
Holly Sackett
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
He will be truly missed by us at A Daisy A Day. He would work holidays with us to help out and kept us rolling with laughter. Was such a joy to work with. Plus made best choc sheet cake.
Rita
A Daisy A Day
Rita Davenport
Friend
July 6, 2020
RIP Randy. I always loved you!! May God bless your family during this very sad time!
Thelma Thibodeaux
Friend
July 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Randys passing. I worked w him and Susan Landry in the late 80s at The Hotel Acadiana. My, how he used to make us laugh!! I will always cherish the memories of that time!
Sandy Peace Payne
Friend
July 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Randys passing. I worked with him in the 80s at The Hotel Acadiana in Lafayette. I was a good friend of Susan Landrys. Those days will always be a special memory! Sandra (Peace) Payne
Sandra (Peace) Payne
Friend
July 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathies, Randy will truly be missed. One of the nicest, most pleasant people to be around. Always had a smile on his face. We love you Randy! AJ & Sharon Elkins
Sharon Elkins
Family
July 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We laughed for the 30 years we knew each other. He was a gift! Full of love and compassion. AND NOW THE CURTAIN FALLS!
I will miss you and love you for the rest of my days. God bless you and your beloved
family ...RIP Ran

Virginia shippole
Friend
July 5, 2020
Dear Sandy,
We are so sorry for your loss. Our sincere condolences to you and your family.
Kay Nichols
Friend
