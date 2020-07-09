Randall Paul "Randy" Moore, 65, of Lake Charles, La passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at local hospice care facility surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1954 in Lake Charles, La to Joseph and Joyce (Guidry) Moore. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School. He lived away from Lake Charles for many years working in the hotel and catering industry but moved back to Lake Charles about 11 years ago to be closer to his family. He worked for McNeese State University before he retired. He was a beloved caterer in our area for many years. He enjoyed cooking, traveling and was always the life of the party. He will be remembered as a person who never met a stranger. He was the best gift-giver and it was so exciting to receive a gift from him (especially because of the wrapping). He did things his own way with no regrets. He always admitted to having a "champagne taste on a beer budget." Most of all, he adored his family, especially his nieces.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his sister, Sandy Papania (Paul); his nieces, Tammy Kober (David), Paula Bourque (Jason), and Cindi Langley (Jean); his great nieces, Kourtney Ellis (Jacob), Tori Craddock (Josh), Miranda Long, Kennedy Kober (Dustin), Breanna Bourque, Gabby Bourque, and Raven Langley; his great nephew Brennon Langley; his great great nephews, Blaine Craddock and Emmett Langley; and his great great nieces, Evynn Ellis and Nadia Langley. We also want to mention his best friend of many years, Randy Lanza. The friends list is too long to mention, but you all know who you are, he loved each and every one of you.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Catholic School Angel Fund.

