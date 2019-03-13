Randy B. "Woodtick" Whittaker, born on March 17, 1947, son of the late William "Bill" and Nila Ball Whittaker, passed away in his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on March 10, 2019 at the age of 71.

Randy, or "Woodtick" as he was known to his friends was born in Memphis, TN and lived in Lake Charles all of his life, where he was a graduate of Lake Charles High School. While at LCHS, he was Mr. Lake Charles High and shared royalty with his sweetheart and future wife Cheryl Prejean, as King and Queen of LCHS Class of 1965. He was an outstanding athlete, earning all-district and all-state honors in football while also competing in basketball.

Immediately following graduation, he accepted a football scholarship to McNeese, married Cheryl and started his family. He worked for Cities Service as a rigger, and retired in 2014 from Westlake Polymers, where he was a shift supervisor.

His favorite pastimes were fishing in one of his famous flounder holes, enjoying the birds in his yard while listening to classic rock and hosting big family gatherings. He was in his element at his beloved camp in Hackberry, never missing the chance to tell a story or make a new friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Steve Sevier.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Cheryl Prejean Whittaker of Lake Charles; children, William Todd Whittaker (Carrie) of Sulphur and Tami Whittaker Sevier also of Sulphur; siblings, Sharon Gessner of Weatherford, TX and Cindy Davis of Easton, MD; grandchildren, Amy Broussard (Brad), Ryan Whittaker, Abby Orgeron (Jacob), Michael Chase Walker and Lola Marie Sevier; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Bentlee and Benson Broussard, Ian Chase and Rayd'n Dale Walker; nieces and nephews, Clint Gessner, Laura Lowe (Brandon), Jared Davis, Justin Davis (Lauren); and special cousins, Charles Ray Pitzer (Madge), Kay Turton (Bill) and Gary Morgan (Belinda).

The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 1-5PM. A funeral service will begin at 5PM officiated by Deacon Cliff Royer. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Hall on Lake Street immediately following the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

The family would like to express appreciation to Arthur Primeaux, MD, Daniel Hall, MD, Jared Whitehead, NP, and St. Joseph Hospice for the exceptional, loving care they showed during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made for Randle at Capital One Bank. Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2019