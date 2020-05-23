Randolph Landry, 60, passed away on May 21, 2020. Randolph was a native of Sulphur and lived in Hackberry most of his life. He enjoyed working in his garden and outside. Randolph was a big dreamer and loved creating new projects.

Randolph is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cheryl of Sulphur; two daughters, Jessica Duhon and husband Landon of Madison, Miss., and Monica Landry of Sulphur; three grandchildren, Ella, Elek and Braxton; one sister, Theresa Woods and husband Tim of Lake Charles; two brothers, Wayne Landry and wife Marlene of Carlyss, and George Landry and wife Tina of Hackberry; his stepfather, Jr. Swire; and his son at heart, Ferral LeBleu of Bridge City, Texas.

Service for Randolph will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Burial will follow at New Hackberry Cemetery in Hackberry, La. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

