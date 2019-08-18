|
|
Randy Owen Wilfer Sr., 67, of Lake Charles, La., died at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in a Lafayette hospital.
Born March 6, 1952 in Orange, Texas, Mr. Wilfer was raised in Vinton, La., where he was a 1970 graduate of Vinton High School. He has been a resident of Lake Charles for the past 50 years and worked as a network administrator for the District Attorney's Office for the past 15 years. Randy enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as, spending time outdoors and working on anything high-tech. He will be remembered as an avid New Orleans Saints fan who never met a stranger.
Mr. Wilfer is survived by his wife of 29 years, the love of his life, Debrah "Debbie" Wilfer; children, Randy "Bubba" Wilfer Jr. and wife Tracie of Lake Charles, Dena Chesson and husband Beau of Vinton, Alicia Fontenot and husband Troy of Lake Charles, Duke Wilfer and wife Shawn of Westlake, and Stephanie Squillace and husband Joe of Church Point, La.; siblings, Roxana Shell and husband Doug of Lake Charles, Wanda Vincent and husband Calvin of Vinton, Kelly Joe Courmier and wife Susan of Sulphur, La., and Mollie Broussard and husband Clarence McCraw of Lake Charles; and grandchildren, Hannah, Katie, Kyle, Jace, Macie, Page, McKenzie, Adley, Joseph, R.J. and Isabella.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Wilfer; mother and step-father, Louise and Emery D. "Cowboy" Courmier; and brother, Duke Courmier.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., with a rosary led by Stephen Laughlin at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Monday.
Pallbearers will be Jake White, Stephen Laughlin, Michael Talbot, James Planchard, John Dickerson and Dan Williamson.
Published in American Press on Aug. 18, 2019