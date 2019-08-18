Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Randy Wilfer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Wilfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Owen Wilfer Sr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Owen Wilfer Sr. Obituary
Randy Owen Wilfer Sr., 67, of Lake Charles, La., died at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in a Lafayette hospital.
Born March 6, 1952 in Orange, Texas, Mr. Wilfer was raised in Vinton, La., where he was a 1970 graduate of Vinton High School. He has been a resident of Lake Charles for the past 50 years and worked as a network administrator for the District Attorney's Office for the past 15 years. Randy enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as, spending time outdoors and working on anything high-tech. He will be remembered as an avid New Orleans Saints fan who never met a stranger.
Mr. Wilfer is survived by his wife of 29 years, the love of his life, Debrah "Debbie" Wilfer; children, Randy "Bubba" Wilfer Jr. and wife Tracie of Lake Charles, Dena Chesson and husband Beau of Vinton, Alicia Fontenot and husband Troy of Lake Charles, Duke Wilfer and wife Shawn of Westlake, and Stephanie Squillace and husband Joe of Church Point, La.; siblings, Roxana Shell and husband Doug of Lake Charles, Wanda Vincent and husband Calvin of Vinton, Kelly Joe Courmier and wife Susan of Sulphur, La., and Mollie Broussard and husband Clarence McCraw of Lake Charles; and grandchildren, Hannah, Katie, Kyle, Jace, Macie, Page, McKenzie, Adley, Joseph, R.J. and Isabella.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Wilfer; mother and step-father, Louise and Emery D. "Cowboy" Courmier; and brother, Duke Courmier.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., with a rosary led by Stephen Laughlin at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Monday.
Pallbearers will be Jake White, Stephen Laughlin, Michael Talbot, James Planchard, John Dickerson and Dan Williamson.
Published in American Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now