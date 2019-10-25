Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raphael Sias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raphael Bobby Sias Sr


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raphael Bobby Sias Sr Obituary
Raphael Bobby Sias Sr., 76, was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Lafayette, La., to the late Lloyd and Stella Martin SIas. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Head Usher. He was also a member of the Water Board and Neighborhood Watch. Mr. Sias retired from Sasol after working over 40 years. He departed this life Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 10:51 a.m. in his residence surrounded by his family.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Trudy LaFleur and Melissa Sias; one son, Raphael Sias Jr.; four sisters, Euella "Sis" Smith, Theresa Joyce, Sable Sias and Mabel (Richard) Stemley; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ellen Alexander Sias; parents; and seven siblings.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sulphur. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raphael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now