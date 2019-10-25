|
|
Raphael Bobby Sias Sr., 76, was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Lafayette, La., to the late Lloyd and Stella Martin SIas. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Head Usher. He was also a member of the Water Board and Neighborhood Watch. Mr. Sias retired from Sasol after working over 40 years. He departed this life Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 10:51 a.m. in his residence surrounded by his family.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Trudy LaFleur and Melissa Sias; one son, Raphael Sias Jr.; four sisters, Euella "Sis" Smith, Theresa Joyce, Sable Sias and Mabel (Richard) Stemley; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ellen Alexander Sias; parents; and seven siblings.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sulphur. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Oct. 25, 2019