Rapheal Bargeman was born to the late Amity and Felicia Bargeman on Feb. 14, 1924, in Grand Chenier, La. He was united in matrimony to Mary Andrews on July 1, 1949. To that unification they were blessed with a daughter, Gilda Marie (Beatty) Bargeman. He raised three children from infancy, Danny Ray Andrews, Nelson Andrews and Mary Ruth Andrews-Davis.
Rapheal met God at an early age and later accepted his spiritual calling to become a minister. He was faithfully devoted to serving God, the church, his family and community. He was self-taught to play the guitar and blessed with a melodious voice. His singing was a piece of good fortune to all. He was always asked to sing for special events and churches.
At the destruction of his church in 1957 by Hurricane Audrey, he rebuilt the church himself and donated it to the denominational church district. He was later called to the ministry of God. Rapheal opened his home to all ministers, officials, visitors and friends associated with churches. Not only did he open his home, he gave immeasurable hospitality. He tried to be a Christian person in every way possible.
The Bible and prayer were the categorical focus of Rapheal's life after he was called to minister. He believed that Christian growth was dependent upon studying and absorbing the Bible and its truths. Rapheal could be found many, many times reading his Bible setting on the patio, in bed at bedtime, sitting in the yard under the tree, at the dining table, and other places. His advice would be, "read God's word (the Bible) daily for attaining knowledge and obedience."
Rapheal was the founder of Bargeman Memorial COGIC in Cameron, La., and a well-known entrepreneur in the Parish. Bargeman Plumbing and Concrete was owned and managed by Rapheal and his daughter Gilda for over 40 years. Rapheal was a very hard-worker. He helped many others through giving them employment and assistance as necessitated. He helped others by servicing them when they were unable to make imbursement for services rendered. He and his wife also owned a small cafe in Cameron for several years that was productive giving vital occupations in the area.
He was a person who loved people. Often times when visitors came to his home for a visit and it was time for them to leave, he would say "Just spend the night, don't leave."
Rapheal departed this earthly life on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Bargeman; daughter, Gilda Bargeman; special sons, Danny Ray and Nelson Andrews.
He leaves a host of relatives and friends to cherish his memories.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. till time of service. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. The Rev. Derrick Gaillien will be officiating. Burial will follow at Bargeman Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Oct. 10, 2019