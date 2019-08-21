|
Ray Badon, 85, of Johnson Bayou, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, in a local hospital. He was a member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Johnson Bayou. Ray worked as a heavy equipment operator for a lifelong career, also a dragline operator and was awarded "Older Worker of the Year" in 2013 by Cameron Council on Aging. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, and growing watermelons, which he shared with all. Ray loved spending time with family and friends.
Ray is survived by his three children, Russell Badon, Jomae Badon and companion James Berry, and Scotty Badon and wife Sheila, all of Johnson Bayou; 9 grandchildren, Reesa, Raedella, Casey, Corey, Tasha, Brittany, Crystan, Devin and Erika; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four siblings, Alice Mae Broussard, Barbara Landry, Estella Stutes and Joseph "Jim" Badon; and daughter-in-law, Claudette Badon.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carrie Lee Badon; parents, Alpha and Agnes Badon; dog, Roper; six siblings, Lloyd Badon, Shirley Badon, Jeanette Trahan, Irene Trahan, Martin "Blue" Badon and Evelyn Cormier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss with Fr. Luke Krzanowski, M.S. officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 4-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home until time of leaving for the church.
Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2019