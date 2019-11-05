Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Ray Charpentier Obituary
Ray Charpentier, 79, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ray enjoyed reading, building things, doing electrical work and wood working. He loved being around his family and friends. Family was the most important thing and the highlight of his life.
Ray is survived by his children, Kay Johns and husband Mike, Ray Joseph Charpentier Jr. and wife Angie, Travis Paul Charpentier and wife Carol, Mark Charpentier and wife Melissa and Karen Hancock and husband Allen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry Charpentier and wife Diane, Myra Rogers and husband Melvin Sr. and Joyce Elderidge; his dear friend, Margie Savoy; his son-in-law, Tally Boykin and wife Tammie; his daughter-in-law, Rosie Charpentier; and his first wife, Diane Landry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Charpentier; one daughter, Angela Ann Boykin; his parents, Louis and Telesia Charpentier; his sister, Ann Terrebonne; and his brothers, Louis Charpentier, Johnny Charpentier and Willy Charpentier.
Service for Ray will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur with Pastor Marcus Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 5, 2019

