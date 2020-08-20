1/1
Ray Chavis
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond "Ray" Chavis, 84, of Lake Charles, La., died at 1:33 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mr. Chavis was born March 2, 1936, in Opelousas, La., and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He worked many years as a bartender for Black Angus and retired from the Lake Charles Country Club, where he was a friend to many. Ray was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. He had a passion for Corvettes and was a past member of a Corvette Club. He will always be remembered as a fun loving, family-oriented man who was a true inspiration to all. He was always there to listen and gave the best advice, with a positive message, and loved life.
Mr. Chavis is survived by his sister, Lorena Arceneaux; brother, Joseph Ollie Chavis and wife Dorothy; brother-in-law and best of friends, James Clovis Joseph, all of Lake Charles; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Davis and Eleanor Chavis; sisters, Mary Henrietta Sonnier and Bonnie C. Joseph; and brother, John Merle Chavis.
His graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Consolata Cemetery, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Due to Covid-19, there will be no repass at this time.
In compliance with the current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Consolata Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 19, 2020
Neel and Karen Derouen
Friend
August 19, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I worked with Ray at the LCCC when i was in college back in the 90s. He was a wonderful man and him and Ivory became like father figures. Haven't seen or heard his name in probably 25 years but when i saw it here I instantly remembered him and smiled.
Leslie Harrington
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sweet Ray, he taught me many things at Black Angus and even introduced me to my husband of 34 years! Rest In Peace Ray✝
Rita Landry
Friend
August 19, 2020
Cousin Ray you will be missed. We hate to let you go but God has first call. May you rest in peace and our prayers are with your family.
SANDRA L GUIDRY
Family
August 19, 2020
Mr. Ray was one of my favorite people on earth! Such a kind soul. He will be missed. I worked with him for years at the LCCC and he always had a smile on his face.
Amy Nyberg
Coworker
August 19, 2020
One of the kindest persons. I'll always remember he and James Chavis working at the Club - two classy gentlemen. We will raise a toast to Ray Friday evening at our annual Club Champions dinner.
Joe Whitbeck
Friend
August 19, 2020
May Ray rest in God's peace.
Deacon George Carr
Friend
August 19, 2020
What a blessing to have been a niece to you Uncle Ray. I’ve enjoyed all of our long chats and the stories you always told. I’m sure all of your nieces and nephews can say the same about you, that’s the kind of uncle you were. I will miss you......until we meet again.
Sandra Martin
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved