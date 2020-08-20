Raymond "Ray" Chavis, 84, of Lake Charles, La., died at 1:33 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Chavis was born March 2, 1936, in Opelousas, La., and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He worked many years as a bartender for Black Angus and retired from the Lake Charles Country Club, where he was a friend to many. Ray was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. He had a passion for Corvettes and was a past member of a Corvette Club. He will always be remembered as a fun loving, family-oriented man who was a true inspiration to all. He was always there to listen and gave the best advice, with a positive message, and loved life.

Mr. Chavis is survived by his sister, Lorena Arceneaux; brother, Joseph Ollie Chavis and wife Dorothy; brother-in-law and best of friends, James Clovis Joseph, all of Lake Charles; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Davis and Eleanor Chavis; sisters, Mary Henrietta Sonnier and Bonnie C. Joseph; and brother, John Merle Chavis.

His graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Consolata Cemetery, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Due to Covid-19, there will be no repass at this time.

In compliance with the current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks.

