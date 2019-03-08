Ray Fred Porché passed away from a heart attack on Nov. 15, 2018, while working in Hobbs, N.M., for Maximum Elite Sales Co.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patty Perry Porché; one daughter, Amanda Porché Sanders and husband Joe Sanders; one son, Shane Ross Porché; three grandsons, Noah, Owen and Maclin Sanders; one sister, Janelle Porché Landry (David); four brothers, Glenn Porché (Suzanne), Joe Porché, Gene Porché (Debra) and Mike Porché (Brenda); one sister-in-law, Joyce Perry LeJeune (Mike); one brother-in-law, Mike Perry (Janie).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Bernice (Chaumont) Porché; one brother, Paul Porché (Margaret); his godson, Chris Porché; and brother-in-law, Steve Perry.

Ray never met a stranger, he was a kind and loving husband, father and brother. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends with his great sense of humor and quick wit. He was an avid outdoorsman. He was in the tire business for many years.

Ray was born in Basile, La., on Aug. 28, 1953. He later moved to the Lake Charles and Sulphur area.

There will be a gathering of family and friends Saturday, March 9, at St. Theresa's KC Hall in Carlyss, La., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. KC Hall is located at 4822 Carlyss Drive.

Ray was an organ donor. His body was donated to science.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared by email: [email protected] .