Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Ray Hawkins Obituary
SULPHUR - Ray Hawkins, 71, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, in a local care center.
Ray was born Sept. 27, 1947 ,in Lake Charles to Emma Hebert and Harry Hawkins. He started riding horses at a young age with his grandpa. In the early 1960s, he went to work for Boozoo Chavis and Tekel riding horses for several years.
From 1968-1986, he worked in the Choupique Racing Stables for Sue Granger and Edward J. Stine as an Exercise Rider and Groomer, where he fell in love with the horse racing. He worked under several trainers until 1974. At that time, he and Mike Granger, Sue Granger's son, took over the Racing Stables and they had many fun times running horses.
Ray's favorite horses were "Bar L Cash," "Pacific Question" and "Old Dime Box." Ray became a very good rider as he learned to understand the horse's needs. He had a hand in teaching others on training and riding race horses. Ray had also trained horses for Calvin and Mutt Vallettee and Marvin Norwood.
In 1993, John A. Collingwood came calling for Ray. There he worked cattle and loved it. John taught Ray to drive a tractor on the farm and they formed a very good and long lasting relationship. After John's passing, he continued working for Mrs. Collingwood until his retirement.
Ray is survived by his niece and caretaker, Tammy Abraham; his siblings, Pete (Corinne) Hawkins of Houston, Texas, Glen (Sonny) Hawkins of Dallas, Texas, Creasie (LC) Coleman of Shreveport, Margie (John) Wilkins of Warner Robbins, Ga., Joseph (Gloria) Hawkins of Columbus, Miss., Curtis (Rita) Hawkins of Lake Charles, Allen Hawkins of Hawthorne, Calif., and Margaret (Ronald) Simien of Lake Charles; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Pete Hawkins will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on June 7, 2019
