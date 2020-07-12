Raymond Clinton Oates, 89, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Friday, July 10, 2020.

He was born on October 31, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to Delbert and Althea Oates.

He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed life and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed traveling and was loved by everyone he met. Mr. Oates served his country honorably in the U.S. Army before working for 28 years at Conoco where he retired in 1985.

Mr. Oates is survived by his children, Janet Oates Jones (John), Danny Oates (Bobbie), and Terri Oates Louviere (Bobby); stepdaughters, Linda Goss (Danny), Jeri Dupin, and Liz McManus (Scott); 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ava Oates and Carol Oates; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Buddy Boy Boots.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dorothy Elizabeth Oates; parents; three brothers and one sister; and second wife, Mima Dupin Oates.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

