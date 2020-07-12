1/1
Raymond Clinton Oates
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Clinton Oates, 89, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born on October 31, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to Delbert and Althea Oates.
He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed life and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed traveling and was loved by everyone he met. Mr. Oates served his country honorably in the U.S. Army before working for 28 years at Conoco where he retired in 1985.
Mr. Oates is survived by his children, Janet Oates Jones (John), Danny Oates (Bobbie), and Terri Oates Louviere (Bobby); stepdaughters, Linda Goss (Danny), Jeri Dupin, and Liz McManus (Scott); 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ava Oates and Carol Oates; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Buddy Boy Boots.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dorothy Elizabeth Oates; parents; three brothers and one sister; and second wife, Mima Dupin Oates.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 11, 2020
Janet so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Rita Bellard
Friend
July 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. This part of adulting up is so difficult. So many memories of being kids or young adults to watch our parents and grandparents and cousins at gatherings... seems like yesterday and forever at the same time.
Valerie Oates
Family
July 11, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are with you all!
Janis & Thaddeus Rideaux
Friend
July 11, 2020
Janet, Danny, Terri,
Thinking of you and your families with prayers for you and loving memories of your Dad.
Dabie Broussard
Friend
July 11, 2020
We are sorry to hear the news about Raymond. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. He will certainly be missed.
Russell and Vicki Goss
Vicki Goss
Friend
July 11, 2020
I love you pawpaw and will see one day
Madison Quinalty
Family
July 11, 2020
Janet so very sorry for your loss. We are praying for you and your family.
Jan Hebert
Friend
July 11, 2020
Mr Oates was a very special man...Always kind, thoughtful & caring...Will be GREATLY missed!!!
Rest in Peace
Claudia Cradeur
Friend
July 11, 2020
Prayers for this family
Donna Jones
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved