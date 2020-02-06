Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Resources
Raymond Guillory Sr. Obituary
Raymond Guillory Sr., 87, of Vinton, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020 in a local hospital surrounded by his family. Raymond was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifelong electrician and served the City of Vinton for over 20 years as their chief electrician. Raymond enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Raymond is survived by his wife of ten years, Mary Ollie Guillory; two children, Sandra Karmazyn and husband Raymond of La Porte, Texas and Raymond Guillory Jr. and wife Phyllis of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Melanie Rotz, Cindy Hornbeck, John A. Guillory, Stephanie Noman, Jacob Guillory and Jennifer L. Guillory; 10 great grandchildren, Mark. T. Rotz, Jeffrey T. Rotz, Spencer Hornbeck, Brady T. Rotz, Samantha Hornbeck, Simon Hornbeck, Annabelle Guillory, Ford Guillory, Web Guillory and Logan Ruff; two siblings, Barbara Gustafson and Wayne Guillory; and one daughter-in-law, Cathy Nogle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Gussie Mae Guillory; his parents, Tanise Joseph Guillory and Isabelle Granger; one son, Mark P. Guillory; and eight brothers.
Services for Raymond will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com
Published in American Press on Feb. 6, 2020
