Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Raymond Joseph Noel


Raymond Joseph Noel Obituary
With his wife by his side, Raymond Joseph Noel, age 85, died peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. He was a resident of College Station, Texas, at the time of his death.
Raymond was born June 1, 1933, in Abbeville, La., to Jacque Francois Noel and Marie Colomb Noel and had five siblings; brothers, J.F. Noel and spouse Lorraine, Martin Noel and spouse Beverly (both deceased) and sisters, Evelyn Harrison and spouse Clyde (both deceased), Leonie Collmer and spouse Charles (both deceased), Annette Dauterive and spouse Paul (both deceased). He grew up in Perry, La., where his father owned a large farm. At an early age, he began working side by side with his father and brothers building a successful business. He learned his strong work ethic working on the farm and always encouraged others to excel.
After high school, Raymond attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. On June 11, 1953, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War as a clerk typist in Stuttgart, Germany. He was selected for this position due to his ability to speak French, something not uncommon for people in South Louisiana. On completion of his services, Raymond attended the University of Southern Louisiana in Lafayette. There he received a degree in Agriculture and began work at Union Oil Company, where he continued to work for 35 years until retiring in 1992.
Raymond is survived by his wife, of forty-nine years, Mary "Dolly" Rosfeld Noel; five children, Charmaine Welborn and spouse Mike, Betty Lee LaHaye and spouse Michael, Susan Bauer and spouse Kent, Sharon Madigan and spouse Mike, and Raymond Noel, Jr.; stepchildren, Kim Assunto Sellers and spouse John, and Lori Assunto Smith and spouse William; step daughters-in-law, Pamela Elison Assunto and Kim O'Daniel Assunto; sixteen grandchildren, six step grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. His stepchildren Richard Assunto and Jacinto Jay Assunto III preceded him in death.
Raymond and Dolly's love of travel began with two European vacations, one with Edwin and Juanita Knight, and a second with J.F. and Lorraine Noel and their daughter Yvonne. Followed were dozens of trips, visiting 20 countries in Europe, cruises to Mexico, Central America, Caribbean, Alaska, and twice across the Atlantic Ocean, and numerous road trips throughout the United States, mostly with Richard and Karen Rosfeld, their partners in crime since their first day of marriage. He enjoyed his times hunting with Raymond Jr., fishing with Bob and Hazel Rosfeld, and he especially loved storytelling to his grandchildren. Raymond was an avid gardener and worked tirelessly in his yard and garden, growing some of the best tomatoes and most beautiful roses.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon George Carr will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Thursday will be at 9:30 a.m. with a rosary beginning at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial donations made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14 Floor, New York, New York, 10004 or www.2.jdrt.org.
Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2019
