Raymond Lynn Hebert, 72, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in a Houston, Texas, hospital.
He was a native of Gueydan, and had been a resident of Houston, Texas, for over 40 years, moving from Sulphur, where he was a 1965 graduate of Sulphur High School. Raymond enjoyed drawing, gardening, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his mother, Virgie Hebert of Sulphur; his children, Jessica Hebert of Deer Park, Texas, and Jason Hebert of Houston, Texas; his stepdaughter, Annette Smith of Deer Park, Texas; the mother of his children, Shirley Dianne Hicks of Deer Park, Texas; his sisters, Helen Simon of Moss Bluff, Ellen Abel of Lake Charles, and Connie Dronette of Sulphur; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Alcide Hebert; his son, Raymond Hebert Jr.; and his siblings, Betty Faulk, Jim Hebert, Ronnie Hebert and Donnie Briscoe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Edward Richard, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Gueydan Cemetery under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Aaron Ryan Abel, Derrick Heath Abel, Brock Simon, Ty Simon, Eric Dronette and Ronnie Dronette. Visitation is from 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 13, 2019