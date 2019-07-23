Rebecca Ann Spears, 63, of Westlake, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

Becky was a lifelong resident of Westlake. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking; gifting her handmade heirlooms to family and friends. Becky loved Bingo, and was an avid reader. She was Mom to many and her grandchildren were her world.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Raymond Spears; four children, Josie Breaux and husband Eric of Sulphur, Scott Fontenot and wife Donna of Moss Bluff, Breezie Fontenot and Jonathan Spears of Westlake; two grandchildren, Ashley Fontenot and Austin Monceaux and wife Courtney; one great-grandchild, Ellie Monceaux; and brother, Jimmy Melton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Edna Melton; two brothers, Buddy Dominque and his wife Mary, and Bobby Dominique; and her first husband and father of three children, Sindez Fontenot.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Jody Barrilleaux will be the Celebrant. Visitation will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. Published in American Press on July 23, 2019