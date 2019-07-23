Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ann Spears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Ann Spears Obituary
Rebecca Ann Spears, 63, of Westlake, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
Becky was a lifelong resident of Westlake. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking; gifting her handmade heirlooms to family and friends. Becky loved Bingo, and was an avid reader. She was Mom to many and her grandchildren were her world.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Raymond Spears; four children, Josie Breaux and husband Eric of Sulphur, Scott Fontenot and wife Donna of Moss Bluff, Breezie Fontenot and Jonathan Spears of Westlake; two grandchildren, Ashley Fontenot and Austin Monceaux and wife Courtney; one great-grandchild, Ellie Monceaux; and brother, Jimmy Melton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Edna Melton; two brothers, Buddy Dominque and his wife Mary, and Bobby Dominique; and her first husband and father of three children, Sindez Fontenot.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Jody Barrilleaux will be the Celebrant. Visitation will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m.
Published in American Press on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now