Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Rebecca Marie "Becky" Thibodeaux


1948 - 2019
Rebecca Marie "Becky" Thibodeaux Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Marie Thibodeaux, born Jan. 19, 1948, in Lake Charles, daughter of the late Clauness and Lee Pearl (Morein) Thibodeaux, passed away in her residence, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 71.
Becky worked in food service and enjoyed gardening, reading and working on her computer.
Survivors are her husband of 54 years, Ray Thibodeaux; children, Melinda Gaye Bandeau (Richard) of Welsh, Anissa Raye Trull (Daron) of Lafayette, Troy Anthony Thibodeaux (Shannon) of Opelousas; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Sheridan (Gene).
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bruce Thibodeaux.
Funeral service are Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 4 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Father Roland Vaughn, Celebrant. Visitation is Saturday from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Cremation will follow the service under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Oct. 5, 2019
