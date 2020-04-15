|
Reggie J. Billedeaux, 73, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1946, in Lake Charles, La., to Bert and Lola Mire Billedeaux. He was a loving husband, father of three, grandfather of six, and great-grandfather of six. He was a well-respected and well-known barber, performing the craft for residents of Lake Charles and surrounding areas for 55 years. His favorite hobbies included horticulture and transforming his house into a Christmas spectacle during the holiday season. He was loved by many and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, wife, Loretta Fontenot Billedeaux; children, Sherry Billedeaux Duhon and husband Stephen Duhon of Moss Bluff, La., Penny Billedeaux Zaunbrecher and husband Doug Zaunbrecher of Ragley, La.; and son, Barry Billedeaux and wife Kim of Moss Bluff, La.; grandchildren, Tiffanie Zaunbrecher Cannon, Doug Zaunbrecher Jr., Marlana Billedeaux, Colby Duhon, Madelyne Billedeaux and Kyle Duhon; six great-grandchildren; mother, Lola LaVergne; twin brother, Roger Billedeaux and wife Julia of Lake Charles, La.; and brother, Gary Billedeaux and wife Kayla of Lake Charles, La.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bert Billedeaux.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services will be held under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home for the immediate family only.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Margaret Catholic Church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 15, 2020