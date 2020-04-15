Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Reggie Billedeaux
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Reggie Billedeaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reggie J Billedeaux


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reggie J Billedeaux Obituary
Reggie J. Billedeaux, 73, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1946, in Lake Charles, La., to Bert and Lola Mire Billedeaux. He was a loving husband, father of three, grandfather of six, and great-grandfather of six. He was a well-respected and well-known barber, performing the craft for residents of Lake Charles and surrounding areas for 55 years. His favorite hobbies included horticulture and transforming his house into a Christmas spectacle during the holiday season. He was loved by many and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, wife, Loretta Fontenot Billedeaux; children, Sherry Billedeaux Duhon and husband Stephen Duhon of Moss Bluff, La., Penny Billedeaux Zaunbrecher and husband Doug Zaunbrecher of Ragley, La.; and son, Barry Billedeaux and wife Kim of Moss Bluff, La.; grandchildren, Tiffanie Zaunbrecher Cannon, Doug Zaunbrecher Jr., Marlana Billedeaux, Colby Duhon, Madelyne Billedeaux and Kyle Duhon; six great-grandchildren; mother, Lola LaVergne; twin brother, Roger Billedeaux and wife Julia of Lake Charles, La.; and brother, Gary Billedeaux and wife Kayla of Lake Charles, La.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bert Billedeaux.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services will be held under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home for the immediate family only.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Margaret Catholic Church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reggie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -