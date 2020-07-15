1/1
Regina Hidalgo
1972 - 2020
Regina Hidalgo, born in Lake Charles, on Aug. 30, 1972, daughter of the late Francis and Elaine Hidalgo, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 47.
Regina was a native of Westlake, and resided in LeBleu Settlement. She was a graduate of Westlake High School and was an employee of the Golden Nugget Casino.
She is survived by her loving children, Amanda Hidalgo, Meagan Hidalgo and Ian Heisterman; three grandchildren, Michael, Penelope, Asher; seven siblings and their spouses, Sherwood Hidalgo, Carmel Fazzio (Anthony), Dolores Dommert (Les), Joanne Hidalgo, John Hidalgo, Kevin Hidalgo, Francis "Frank" Hidalgo (Brandy); many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Elaine Hidalgo; and sister, Concetta Billedeaux.
Her family extends thanks to St Joseph Hospice, Lakeside Funeral Home and Pastor Marcus Wade.
Pastor Marcus Wade will hold a private service, burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 14, 2020
So many memories with Gina!! Working with her! Having movie nights. Going shopping and out to eat. Moving a rose bush and the yellow jackets sting me as she runs away lol! Jamming in the car! Sneaking to the school parking lot to pop fire works in the rain for Ian! Never stopped missing you and loving you my friend!
Aimee Smith
Friend
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
KK Richard
Neighbor
July 14, 2020
She will be missed
Love yall
Ryanne duckett
Friend
