Regina Hidalgo, born in Lake Charles, on Aug. 30, 1972, daughter of the late Francis and Elaine Hidalgo, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 47.

Regina was a native of Westlake, and resided in LeBleu Settlement. She was a graduate of Westlake High School and was an employee of the Golden Nugget Casino.

She is survived by her loving children, Amanda Hidalgo, Meagan Hidalgo and Ian Heisterman; three grandchildren, Michael, Penelope, Asher; seven siblings and their spouses, Sherwood Hidalgo, Carmel Fazzio (Anthony), Dolores Dommert (Les), Joanne Hidalgo, John Hidalgo, Kevin Hidalgo, Francis "Frank" Hidalgo (Brandy); many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Elaine Hidalgo; and sister, Concetta Billedeaux.

Her family extends thanks to St Joseph Hospice, Lakeside Funeral Home and Pastor Marcus Wade.

Pastor Marcus Wade will hold a private service, burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.

