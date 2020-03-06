|
Reginald "Reggie" Burgess, a resident of DeQuincy, La., was born July 3, 1941, and passed away March 5, 2020, at the age of 78.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jimmie Marie Burgess; son, Kevin Burgess of DeQuincy; and daughter, Regina "Sissy" Aucoin and husband Will of Hackberry. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Liddy Ann Johnson, Shelbi LeDay and husband Jamie, Sydni Burgess, Jeffrey Moore and wife Bethany, Nickalus Moore, Austin Moore and wife Ashley; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ronnie Burgess.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucy Johnson Burgess; brothers, Bob, Rafil and Ray Burgess; and his daughter-in-law, Becky Burgess.
The family will receive friends 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and noon until time of the funeral service on Sunday, March 8, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home with interment to follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Singer, La.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020