Reginald Damon Levi
1977 - 2020
Reginald Damon Levi was born in Lake Charles, La., on Jan. 6, 1977, to the union of his parents, Rogers Ray Prudhomme and Shirley Ann Levi.
Reginald was well known throughout the community as "RATT." He was a caring and passionate person, he loved to fish, hunt and make people smile. He was your top Handyman. He was one of a kind.
Reginald passed away on June 16, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, La. He was 43 years old.
Reginald was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Levi; his nephew, Draelone Nixon; and his grandparents, Lorenza Wilridge-Levi of Welch, La., Joshua "Buster" Levi, and Robert James Prudhomme of Welsh, La.
Reginald leaves to cherish his memory, his life partner, Daisy Doucet of Jennings, La.; his children, Breanna Handy of Lake Charles, La., Jalyne Doucet, Reginald Doucet both of Manassas, Va., and Kedrick Gary of Jennings, La.; grandsons, Bralonn Handy and Bentley Handy; granddaughter, Bai'leigh Handy; father, Rogers Ray Prudhomme of Welsh, La.; sisters, Nastaccia Levi, Adetha Levi, Shawanna (Kendall) Gloston, Koteisha (Marvin) Williams, Uniqueco (Fredrick) Soileau, Lashenique Beriod, Suzette Moore, Claudette Dugas. Brothers, Rogers Levi, Randan Levi Jamaal Levi, Robert Moore, Cornelius Beriod, and Jermaine Dugas all of Jennings, La.; grandmother, Adleline Savoy of Lacassine, La.; and a host of other loving family and friends Reginald will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Eastridge Cemetery, 1343 Eastridge St., Welsh, LA 70591. Funeral service for Mr. Levi have been entrusted to: Evins, Larry & Perry Family Funeral Home, 1342 S. Lake Arthur Ave, Jennings, LA 70546. To view updated information, send a condolence, flowers or to light a candle for Mr. Levi please visit www.EvinsLarryPerry.com

Published in American Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Evins, Larry & Perry Family Funeral Home
JUN
27
Burial
Eastridge Cemetery
Evins, Larry & Perry Family Funeral Home
