Rena Duhon Franks, 93, of Oretta, La., passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence. She was a faithful Christian who served by her beloved husband's side as they ministered to several Churches of Christ in Southwest Louisiana.
Rena was the epitome of hospitality. She welcomed you to her home and insisted you have refreshments or a meal and would send you home with fresh produce from her garden or something made in her kitchen. Canning and preserving vegetables and fruits from her garden and fruit trees and sharing them with family and friends brought her great joy. She loved to quilt and the quilts she made for her children and grandchildren are greatly treasured.
She is survived by two daughters, Rita (Glenn) Whitman of Merryville, Renee (Darrell) Treme of Lake Charles; three sons, Jerry (Paula) Franks of Natchitoches, Glen (Ena) Franks of Lake Charles, and Malcolm (Theresa) Franks of Toledo Bend; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 75 years, Martin B. Franks.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Damon Whitman, Chad Franks, Matt Franks, Chris Franks, Dan Riley, Jeron Treme and Dustin Treme.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at DeQuincy Church of Christ in DeQuincy, La., with Ray Hyatt and Ben Treme (grandson) officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and will continue on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Family would like to thank Brighton Bridge Hospice, especially Taylor Stroud and Kristy Lowe and caregivers, Ann Pierce and Jeanie Hyatt for their compassionate care during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Bivens Cemetery Hwy 389, c/o Johnny Faye Blackman, 225 Old River Dam Road, Merryville, LA 70653 or the .
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on July 24, 2019