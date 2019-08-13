|
|
Rene Lee Johnson, 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 7:39 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Johnson was born Nov. 1, 1929, in the Ville Platte, area and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He served his country in the U.S. Army between World War II and the Korean Conflict. During his career, he worked as a carpenter, seaman, bricklayer and boilermaker, spending many years with Nolan and Elmer Conner Carpentry. Mr. Johnson was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. An avid hunter and fisherman, he had love of squirrel hunting and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Johnson leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Brent Johnson and wife Lura of Crosby, Texas; daughters, Diana Faye Ledet and husband David of Gibson, La., Sandi Lynn Manuel and husband Leonard of Lake Charles, and Selena Joy Biddy and husband Randy of Ragley; brother, Elvin Joseph Johnson of Colmesneil, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, with another on-the-way.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Elsie Mae Johnson.
His funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Sean Johnson, his grandson, will lead the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
A reception will follow the service at Tom Hebert Baptist Church Hall, 2025 Marty Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70607.
Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2019