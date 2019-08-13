Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Rene Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene Lee Johnson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rene Lee Johnson Obituary
Rene Lee Johnson, 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 7:39 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Johnson was born Nov. 1, 1929, in the Ville Platte, area and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He served his country in the U.S. Army between World War II and the Korean Conflict. During his career, he worked as a carpenter, seaman, bricklayer and boilermaker, spending many years with Nolan and Elmer Conner Carpentry. Mr. Johnson was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. An avid hunter and fisherman, he had love of squirrel hunting and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Johnson leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Brent Johnson and wife Lura of Crosby, Texas; daughters, Diana Faye Ledet and husband David of Gibson, La., Sandi Lynn Manuel and husband Leonard of Lake Charles, and Selena Joy Biddy and husband Randy of Ragley; brother, Elvin Joseph Johnson of Colmesneil, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, with another on-the-way.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Elsie Mae Johnson.
His funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Sean Johnson, his grandson, will lead the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
A reception will follow the service at Tom Hebert Baptist Church Hall, 2025 Marty Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70607.
Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now