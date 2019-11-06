|
Rene Vera Jr., 61, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in his residence, one day shy of turning 62.
Mr. Vera was born on Nov. 5, 1957, in Port Arthur, Texas. He was raised in Mermentau, La., where he graduated from Midland High School. Mr. Vera moved to Lake Charles where he worked as a mechanic all of his life. He was of the Catholic faith.
He enjoyed the country life of raising animals and in his early years he took joy in dancing. Mr. Vera was a proud father and cherished his time spent with his children.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Zach and Zoe Vera both of Moss Bluff; his parents, Patricia and Rene Vera Sr. of Lake Charles; and his siblings, Peter Vera (Sue) of Lake Charles, Neil Vera (Mary) of Scott, La., and Gilda LeBouef (Cliff) of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Quin Charles Vera.
A funeral service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Don Moon will officiate. Burial will follow in Duhon Cemetery in Mermentau, La. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Heart of Hospice for their exceptional care given to Mr. Vera.
Published in American Press on Nov. 6, 2019