Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Resources
Renus Toussaint Obituary
Renus Toussaint, 79, passed on Monday, May 6, 2019, in a local hospital. He was a native of Ville Platte, La., and he had lived in the Lake Charles and Sulphur area for over 50 years. He was a mechanic for Shattuck street garage.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Mathews Toussaint of Sulphur, La.; four sons, Kendal Toussaint (Shalena), Kevin Toussaint of Sulphur, La., Dwayne Toussaint (Ivy) and Patrick Toussaint of Lake Charles, La.; four daughters, Denise Levias of Moss Bluff, La., Renee Martin of Lake Charles, La., Blanche Wiltz (Paul) of Lafayette, La., Kay Roberts (Gerald) of Opelousas, La.; three sisters, Kathy Miles Green (Mike) of Inglewood, Calif., Benita Toussaint of Ville Platte, La., Marie Toussaint of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas Toussaint and Ella Miles; also one grandchild, Daniel Toussaint.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 17, 2019
