|
|
Rex Coffer, 74, passed away in a local hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1945, in Lake Charles, La., to Rex and Katie Coffer.
He was a graduate of DeRidder High School. After finishing high school, Rex worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his brother, Donald Coffer of Ragley, La.; niece, Sherry Ardoin of Topsy, La.; and great-nephews, Cody Ardoin of Ragley, La., and Dylan Foreman of Lacassine, La.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Apr. 1, 2020