Rhett Harvey Sutherland
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rhett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born March 22, 1952, he passed peacefully in his sleep June 4, 2020. Rhett enjoyed a lengthy career in the oil field industry serving as a logging engineer. He relocated to Austin, Texas, as a tech support representative for Bellsouth.
He reitred in June of 2018, he and wife Denise settled on North Padre Island and traveled much of Central America.
A memorial service will be held June 20, 2020, at 202 W Center St., Kyle, Texas, at 2 p.m. Flowers and condolences can be sent to the address listed above.
A celebration of life will be held July 11, 2020, 6-9 p.m. at Loggerhead's for friends, classmates and co-workers that are unable to attend the Texas service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Loggerhead's
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved