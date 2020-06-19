Born March 22, 1952, he passed peacefully in his sleep June 4, 2020. Rhett enjoyed a lengthy career in the oil field industry serving as a logging engineer. He relocated to Austin, Texas, as a tech support representative for Bellsouth.

He reitred in June of 2018, he and wife Denise settled on North Padre Island and traveled much of Central America.

A memorial service will be held June 20, 2020, at 202 W Center St., Kyle, Texas, at 2 p.m. Flowers and condolences can be sent to the address listed above.

A celebration of life will be held July 11, 2020, 6-9 p.m. at Loggerhead's for friends, classmates and co-workers that are unable to attend the Texas service.

