Richard Andre "Tony" Guidry, 80, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born May 11, 1939, in Ged, La.
"Tony" graduated from Vinton High School in 1957. He excelled in football and track. After graduation, he proudly served in the US Army Paratrooper 82nd Airborne Division, and he was also a Korean Vet. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 208 and the VFW Post 9854. After returning from the service, he was a member of Pipefitters/Welder Local 106 and 195. He then went to work for Petrocon and Recon Engineering as a Senior Mechanical Piping Designer until his retirement. He also enjoyed playing softball in his early years, hunting and fishing, coached little league, and Pelican Boys Baseball. Tony was a jack of all trades and willing to give a helping hand to anyone that needed help in their time of need. He was a wonderful story teller and could keep the attention of his grandkids when he told stories of the ole days.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Granny and Lillie Mae Guidry, and brother, Charles "Bub" Guidry.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Lou Ann Leger Guidry; daughter, Debbie Walker and husband, Phillip; son, Eric Guidry and wife, Charlene all of Vinton; six grandchildren, Jessica Hicks and husband, Matt, Nicole Cormier and husband, Derek, Chad Walker, Hunter, Drake and Gage Guidry; three great-grandchildren, Emma and Bryce Hicks, and Christian Cormier; and adopted brother, Bill Hebert and wife, Linda, of Vinton.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until time of service Monday, with a Rosary at 10 a.m., all at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Vinton. Rev. Carlos Garcia will officiate. Pallbearers will be LeRoi Leger, Ronnie Leger, David Hebert, Jackie Deville, Jeremy Istre and Mike Chesson. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly, La., under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton.
Family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Christus Hospice and Palliative Care at St. Patrick. The family could not have gone through this difficult time without them. God Bless You. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christus Hospice at St. Patrick.
Published in American Press on Oct. 13, 2019