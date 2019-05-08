Home

Richard Blaine "Rick" Bono

Richard Blaine "Rick" Bono Obituary
Richard Blaine "Rick" Bono, 55, passed away in his sleep Monday, May 6, 2019, his head cradled on his pillow.
Rick was born November 28, 1963. He attended St. Louis Catholic High School, graduating in 1981. He also attended Shriner College in Texas, Northeast Louisiana State and McNeese State University.
He had an outgoing personality and a good heart. He loved people, music and camping. He loved Kerrville, Texas, and always wanted to go back someday.
He made a good life for himself in spite of having Bipolar Disorder, a chronic, severe, and persistent mental illness.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Mike D. and Marion Vallery Bono; brother and sister-in-law, Mike J. and Lisa Bono and their children Cory, Anne Marie and Emily.
In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no formal or public services.
A private burial was held at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 8, 2019
