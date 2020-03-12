|
|
Born in Knight, La., to Zack and Elizabeth (Midkiff) Brooks, "Dick" lived a full life of almost 83 years. He graduated from Rosepine in 1955 attended McNeese State, ultimately attaining an MEd 'plus 30' in education. Dick was married to high school sweetheart Bess in 1956 and had three children - Debbie, Rick and Becky.
Dick retired from Louisiana schools after serving as coach, counselor and administrator at schools throughout Vernon Parish. He also served as an Army Reservist, retiring at rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He finished his career of public service as a federal civil servant at Fort Polk.
Preceded in death by his parents; as well as brother Zack "Joe" Brooks Jr.; son, Richard L. "Rick" Brooks Jr.; and daughter, Debra Brooks Feazelle. Survived by wife of 63 years, Bess Rollins Brooks; daughter, Becky Brooks and her husband Victor Harvey; grandchildren, Brooklyn Cole and her husband Greg, Alexandra Grimm, Ben Grimm; son-in-law, Paul Feazelle; and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Thomas and John Brooks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as numerous friends that became family over the years.
Visitation is March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. followed by services at 3 p.m. at Labby Funeral Home Leesville, La. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Green Oaks School, Arlington Texas, or Debra Brooks Feazelle Scholarship Fund at UNT.
Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2020