Richard David Landreneau, 78, of Lake Charles passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 following a brief illness.
Mr. Landreneau was a native of Lake Charles. He was a graduate of Marion High School and McNeese State University and proudly served the United States Navy aboard the USS Midway off the Coast of Vietnam. Following his service, Mr. Landreneau worked twenty-three years at Olin Petrochem and three years at Arcadia Industrial Group. He then started his company, Aspen Home Inspections, where he successfully developed quite a business with seventeen years of service. During his younger years, he enjoyed following his sons sporting events and Sunday family bike rides. He always enjoyed fishing, traveling the world, loved genealogy research, and most importantly, spoiling his grandsons. Mr. Landreneau was an active member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church.
He leaves to honor his memory, his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Lottie Lambert Landreneau of Lake Charles; three children, Renee L. Madden (Tim) of Tomball, Texas, Richard D. Landreneau, Jr. (Laura) of Lake Charles and Paul A. Landreneau of Lake Charles; four grandsons, Trevor Madden of Tallahassee, Fl, Alec Landreneau, Jared Landreneau and Zane Landreneau, all of Lake Charles; one great-granddaughter, Arya Landreneau of Lake Charles; one brother, James Landreneau of Lake Charles; four sisters, Charlotte Morgan (Dicky) of Moss Bluff, Susan Merritt of Richmond, Texas, Kim Bartley and husband Richard of Sulphur and Brenda Turnbull of Kinder, LA; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Landreneau and Lesie Pitre Landreneau.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gary Evers will officiate. Visitation Monday will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service in the funeral home. Graveside services at Sallier Cemetery will be private. **Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 50 people, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only. **
Memorial donations may be made to at st.jude.org or Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org.
Published in American Press on Mar. 22, 2020