Richard "Dick" Davis, loving husband and father of four, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Kalispell, Mont.

He married his lifetime love, Sue Davis on April 5, 1958. He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1964, then was a member of the Air Force Reserves and the National Guard. He worked in the oil and gas industry for over 60 years in the U.S. and abroad.

He was greatly loved by his family and always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He lived a full life with many adventures and loved to travel, camp and be outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sue Davis of Ragley; two daughters, Linda Davis of Ragley, and Kelly Davis of Praireville; two sons, Rick Davis and wife Pam of Moss Bluff, and Tom Davis and wife Angie of Westlake; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Vessie of Kalispell, Mont., Gerry Talley of Arizona, and Judy Whaley of Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard E. Davis and Mary Magdeline Davis; and two sisters, Ellen Gleason and Mary Lou Gleason; and two infant brothers, Chester Davis and Tommy Davis of Kalispell, Mont.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22, at 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 2516 Riley St., Sulphur.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to at www.stjude.org. Published in American Press on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary