Richard E. "Sonny" Davis, 56, of Lake Charles, La., passed away to be with the angels Friday evening, April 17, while in hospice care at a local hospital.
Born in Crenshaw County, Ala., Richard graduated from Dozier High School in 1983. He began his studies at Auburn University - Montgomery. He later entered the United States Air Force where he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant, a Data Systems Analysis Specialist and team member working on F-16 fighter jets. Following his discharge from both active duty and the reserves, he relocated to New Orleans, La., where he met his husband, Keith Greenlee, and fell in love with Keith's hometown, Lake Charles, La. Richard then made Lake Charles his home, where he pursued a career in the medical profession. He received his Associate's Degree in Nursing from McNeese State University in 1996 and his Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Lamar University in 2005. Working with and caring for his patients inspired him to advance his career. He began post-graduate studies at McNeese State University where he earned his Master's Degree in Adult Nurse Practitioner in 2011. He also completed a second Master's Degree in Family Nurse Practitioner from Maryville University of St. Louis in 2017.
Richard had a passion of not only caring for people, but for animals as well. He often adopted cats, dogs, tortoises and his bunny. He cherished his quiet time spent with his pets in his lovely backyard. He very much enjoyed cooking and baking.
Richard leaves to honor his memory his husband, J. Keith Greenlee of Lake Charles; his sister, Marilyn Campbell; and brothers, Douglas Davis (Jean), Donnie "Short" Davis, Ronnie Davis (Merle) and Morgan Davis (Jane), all of Crenshaw County, Ala., and Robert "Dick" Davis (Shirley) of Seminole, Okla., and Jeanne Davis, special sister-in-law of Crenshaw County, Ala.; nephews, Andy Campbell, Jody, Matthew and Adam Davis, Patrick Davis, Joseph Davis; and nieces, Gail and Kelly Davis. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Evie Davis; brother-in-law, Ed Campbell; and his in-laws, Frank and Lil Greenlee.
The family and friends would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of Heart of Hospice and Dequincy Memorial Hospital for their extraordinary kindness and compassionate care in the final days of Richard life. Richard also wished to express his gratitude to Ms. Diane Harris and Ms. Patsy Morgan, his second and fifth grade teachers, to whom he credited his inspiration for his life work.
Due to the current pandemic situation, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date
Anyone wishing to honor his memory may make a donation to the care of animals through the ASPCA or any local animal shelter.
Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2020