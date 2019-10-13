|
Richard Floyd Dean, age 83, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1936, in Longshot, Miss. Richard is survived by his loving family of three children, Melissa Dean Valenti, Richard F. Dean II, Shelly Dean Young, and their families to include nine grandchildren and one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter. And his beautiful sister, Dovie Weaver and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Our dad, brother, uncle, and friend will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and endless story telling ability. He will forever be loved.
Published in American Press on Oct. 13, 2019