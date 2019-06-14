Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Maplewood United Methodist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Maplewood United Methodist Church
Richard G. "Dick" White
SULPHUR - Richard G. "Dick" White, 87, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in a local care center.
He was a native of Weymouth, Mass., and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 75 years. He was a member of Maplewood United Methodist Church, where he had served on the church council and the United Methodist Men. Dick retired from Citgo as a draftsman after 40 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking and building model airplanes and ships.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara White of Sulphur; his sons, Tony White and wife Lisa of Flower Mound, Texas, John White and wife Wava of Sulphur, and James White and wife Therese of Lake Charles; and three grandchildren, Connor White, Garett White and Madeline White. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Molly White.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in Maplewood United Methodist Church. The Rev. Andy Goff will officiate. Burial will be in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Charles under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Tony White, John White, James White, Connor White, Garrett White, Wayne Lenoir and Roy Harris. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home and will resume at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church.
Published in American Press on June 14, 2019
