Richard Hampton Jones, 93, joined his Savior on Feb. 13, 2020, after passing away at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, La.
Richard was born in Grannis, Ark. on June 24,1926, to Julian and Jewel Jones. He graduated from Gillham High School, attended Southern (Arkansas) State, and the University of Arkansas, graduating with a B.S.degree in Chemical Engineering. He attended Columbia University Graduate School's Executive Development program and attended a number of other Career Development programs. He served in an Army Infantry Regiment during World War II, in the Philippines and Korea, as Regimental Sergeant Major.
After graduating from the University of Arkansas, Richard joined Columbian Carbon Company in 1949 in Conroe, Texas. During his 33-year career with Columbian (which later became a division of Cities Service) he worked in numerous locations: Conroe, Texas; Eola, Louisiana; Monroe, Louisiana; New York City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Lake Charles, Louisiana. He served in a number of capacities with Columbian, from Plant Engineer to Vice President and General Manager of Columbian Chemicals World Wide Division of Cities Service. He served as Chairman of the Operations Committee of Cities Service Company and was General Manager of the Lake Charles Complex of the Petrochemicals Division at the time of his retirement in 1982. Upon retirement, he managed a Construction and M & R Division for Payne & Keller Construction Company in Lake Charles and opened a Consulting business for Engineering, Manufacturing and Business Analysis Studies, serving firms in Texas and Canada.
Richard was an active church member throughout his life, serving in Baptist churches in the cities where he worked. From 1957-1978, while living in Monroe, La., he was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. In Lake Charles, he was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church and Sale Street Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and in numerous committee roles.
He was preceded in death by his father Julian Jones; mother, Jewel Jones; and his wife of 55 years, Vera Knod Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Alexander Jones; children, Dr. Roger Jones (Lucy) of Johnson City, Tenn.; Julia Jones Farrin (Ron) of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Dr. Sarah Jones Gentry (Gary) of Hudson, Ill. He is also survived by Joan's children, Pam Alexander Hubbard (Larry) of Franklin, Tenn., and Debbie Alexander Rolland (Lance)of Bossier City, La.; sisters, Dorcille Vanderslice and Loretta Valentine; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees of Brighton Bridge Hospice and the employees and staff of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings for their wonderful, loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Louisiana Baptist Childrens' Home in Monroe, La., or to Trinity Baptist Church, Lake Charles, La.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.
Family members will serve as pallbearers for the funeral.
Published in American Press on Feb. 15, 2020