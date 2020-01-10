|
|
Richard Harrison Linam, 95, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in a local hospital with his family by his side.
Mr. Linam was born on Sept. 1, 1924, in Fordyce, Ark., to William and Jo Etta Linam. He was raised in Texarkana, Texas. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Ordinanceman from 1943 to 1946. Richard worked for about six years for Texas Pacific Railroad. He worked for Shell Oil Company from 1947 until retiring in 1968. He then traveled the world as an Oilfield Consultant, having served in the oilfield for over 63 years.
He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Lake Charles, volunteering wherever there was a need. He was a member of the Gideons and Masonic Order F&AM 232, Welsh, La.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Susan Linam Doyle and partner Lisa Landry of Lake Charles; son, Michael Ray Linam and wife Marla of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Sean Broussard, Harrison Doyle, Richard Linam, Alicia Linam and Nate Landry; two great-grandchildren, Andraleiah and Averi Elizabeth; along with numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Ann Linam.
His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Johnny Dammon will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Jan. 10, 2020