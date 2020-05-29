Richard James "RJ" Sterling
Richard James "RJ" Sterling, 77, died peacefully while napping on May 20, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.
Visitation will be held May 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at Combre Funeral Home. A private service for family and special friends will follow from 11 a.m. to noon.
He is survived by his wife, Charlet Sterling; his daughter, Dawn Sterling; and his granddaughter, Ryann Sterling; along with a host of other family members and friends.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all visitors must wear masks upon entering the facility.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MAY
30
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to you and your family at this time of bereavement. May your hearts be filled with the beautiful memories and gods promise at John 6 : 40
CP.
