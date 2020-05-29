Richard James "RJ" Sterling, 77, died peacefully while napping on May 20, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.

Visitation will be held May 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at Combre Funeral Home. A private service for family and special friends will follow from 11 a.m. to noon.

He is survived by his wife, Charlet Sterling; his daughter, Dawn Sterling; and his granddaughter, Ryann Sterling; along with a host of other family members and friends.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all visitors must wear masks upon entering the facility.

