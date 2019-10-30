|
|
Richard Jeremy Guillory, 31, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home in Lake Charles, La., with his mother by his side.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and will resume starting at 8:30 a.m. until time of service on Thursday all at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. The Rev. Father George McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Cemetery, 2220 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, LA 70657.
Richard was born on Oct. 24, 1988, in Lake Charles, La., to Hilman Guillory Sr. and Nola Jane Dixon Guillory. He was a lifelong area resident, who loved fishing, cooking, crafting, feeding birds and landscaping. Richard had a kind heart and loved helping people, especially those who were elderly, sick or dying. His heart for service extended beyond the passing of friends, family and loved ones. He always volunteered to act as a pallbearer for them. He also enjoyed serving Mass, as he cared for the Altar.
He was preceded in death his father, Hilman Guillory Sr.; and his grandfather, Melvin Dixson Sr.
Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Nola Guillory; four brothers, Marvin Guillory, Hilman Guillory Jr., Robert Guillory and Adrian Guillory; his grandmother, Corinnne Dixon; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in American Press on Oct. 30, 2019