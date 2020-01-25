|
|
Richard Lewis Roy, 71, of Lake Charles died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Roy was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was a 1966 graduate of LaGrange Senior High School, attended two years at Sowela Technical Community College and served the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked most of his life as a route salesman for Evangeline Maid Bread, Guth Dairy, and Credeur Distributing. Mr. Roy had a servant's heart as he volunteered for countless activities, functions and events throughout his life with more than forty years as a leader of Boy Scouts of America Troop #107. He enjoyed playing dominoes, BINGO and bowling with his league team, "Friday Night Special".
He was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where he was an usher. Mr. Roy was also very involved as a member of the 3rd degree Knights of Columbus Council #4562 where he served as treasurer. Also, Monsignor Cramer's Assembly 320 4th degree Knights of Columbus. Roy will be most remembered for his work ethic, as he was loyal and a hard worker, willing to go out of his way to help anyone in any time of need.
Those left to honor his memory are two sons, Jerry Roy of Vinton and Jason Lewis Roy and wife Tessa of Iowa; his mother, Bettie Gilbeaux Roy of Lake Charles; sister, Carol Comeaux and husband Rickie of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Erik, Kayla, and Ian Roy and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves his wife's daughter, Dejeana Burke and husband Chris of Opelousas; their daughter, Gabrielle; and her children, Bradley, Ella Rose, and Rhett.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Tracy Mary Bussey Roy; father, Joseph Lewis Roy and a sister, Cathryn Roy Hawkins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Trey Ange will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Sunday will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus rosary beginning at 5:30 p.m. Visitation Monday will be from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. in the funeral home.
Pallbearers for his service will be Craig Comeaux, Rickie Comeaux, Chris Hawkins, Free Ogea, Mark Pemberton, Erik Roy, Ian Roy and Fray Zamora.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven, 617 West Claude Street, Lake Charles, La. 70605 or Boy Scouts of America Calcasieu Area Council, 304 Dr. Michael Debakey Drive, Lake Charles, La 70601
Published in American Press on Jan. 26, 2020