A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Mr. Richard (Dick) M. Flynn at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with the Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

Richard Flynn, 89, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, July 17, at Christus Dubuis Hospital of Alexandria after a brief illness.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Flynn; his grandson, Jack Flynn; his parents, Daniel C. and Anna Thiels Flynn; two sisters, Betty Flynn and Evelyn Flynn McKenzie; and two brothers, Daniel Flynn Jr. and Gerald T. Flynn Sr.

Richard was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and lived his entire adult life in Alexandria. He dedicated his life to caring for his family. He was a devout Catholic. Richard loved to farm, fish and tend to his garden. He could be found watching football with his children and grandchildren every Saturday and Sunday during the fall. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Dennis M. Flynn, Sherri Flynn Brewer and Joseph D. Flynn; his siblings, Anna Flynn Ryland, Jean Flynn Searcy, Phillip Flynn (Billie), Billy Flynn (Katie), John R. Flynn Sr., Martin Flynn (Patti) and Dorothy Flynn Vanderlick (David); and his three grandchildren, Laura E. Brewer, Logan T. Flynn and Sara E. Flynn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store