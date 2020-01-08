|
Richard Mayeux, 45, of Westlake, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. He was born to his parents, Fred and Tomiko Mayeux on Feb. 17, 1974, in Ft. Gordon, Ga. Richard loved mini trucking with his Brothers of Smooth Innovations. He loved watching Power Block TV, Counting Cars, and various other car related shows. His favorite car was a 1972 El Camino. He loved teaching his students welding and giving his students the skills for life. He loved to steam his crawfish for his friends and family, and everyone loved it. He was a jack of all trades, and as he would say "A Master of None." He loved to eat and would use his granddaughter Aubree as an excuse to eat out. His son Raiden was his sidekick and you never saw one without the other. He never met a stranger and always had a helping hand to anyone who reached out and was in need. He always had to be unique in everything that he did. He had a huge heart and loved everyone. Most of all, he loved his wife Mysti and was proud of his children, and loved them very much.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 15 years, Mysti Mayeux; grandparents, Raphael and Stella Mayeux of Lafayette; his parents, Fred Mayeux and wife Priscilla of Broussard, Tomiko Mayeux of Opelousas; three sons, Jake Mayeux of Baton Rouge, Raiden Mayeux, Alex Mayeux and daughter, Aubree Mayeux, both of Westlake; one sister, Frances and husband Dustin Gay; and nephew, Rusty Gay of Sunset, La.
A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Celebrant Jody Barrilleaux officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on Jan. 8, 2020