Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Johnson & Robison Funeral Home
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Johnson & Robison Funeral Home
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Richard Rhodes Obituary
Richard Julius Rhodes, 67, of Sulphur, La., died at 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in a Lafayette, La., hospital.
Richard was born July 23, 1951, in Fort Jackson, S.C., has lived in Calcasieu Parish since 1984 and Sulphur for the past 25 years. He had a great work ethic and has been a driver for Lake Arthur Butane since 2000. Richard collected Coca-Cola memorabilia and tractors and loved his granddaughter with all of his heart. He will be remembered for his heart of gold and as a man of few words, but always had the right ones.
Richard is survived by his only granddaughter, Sarah Rhodes; son, R.J. Rhodes and wife Janet of Sulphur, La.; parents, Harold "Doie" and Mildred "Memaw" Rhodes of Romayor, Texas; brothers, Mack Rhodes and wife Margaret and Mark Rhodes and wife Katie, all of Texas; niece, Lucy Daigle and husband Brian; and their children, Colt, Cade and Coy.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Susan Rhodes.
His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. The Rev. Lonnie Gothrup will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colors for a Cause – Louisiana Chapter, P.O. Box 2925, Sulphur, LA 70664 or at www.colorsforacause.org.
Published in American Press on June 22, 2019
