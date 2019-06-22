Richard Julius Rhodes, 67, of Sulphur, La., died at 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in a Lafayette, La., hospital.

Richard was born July 23, 1951, in Fort Jackson, S.C., has lived in Calcasieu Parish since 1984 and Sulphur for the past 25 years. He had a great work ethic and has been a driver for Lake Arthur Butane since 2000. Richard collected Coca-Cola memorabilia and tractors and loved his granddaughter with all of his heart. He will be remembered for his heart of gold and as a man of few words, but always had the right ones.

Richard is survived by his only granddaughter, Sarah Rhodes; son, R.J. Rhodes and wife Janet of Sulphur, La.; parents, Harold "Doie" and Mildred "Memaw" Rhodes of Romayor, Texas; brothers, Mack Rhodes and wife Margaret and Mark Rhodes and wife Katie, all of Texas; niece, Lucy Daigle and husband Brian; and their children, Colt, Cade and Coy.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Susan Rhodes.

His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. The Rev. Lonnie Gothrup will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colors for a Cause – Louisiana Chapter, P.O. Box 2925, Sulphur, LA 70664 or at www.colorsforacause.org.