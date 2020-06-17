Private services will be held at a later date for Richard Stephen Whalen, 79, who passed away June 11, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital.
Mr. Whalen was a Private Third Class for the United States Navy; he served during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by four sons, Sean Patrick Whalen of Lake Charles, Frank Lloyd Whalen of Sulphur, Mel Nicholas Whalen of Sulphur, and Phillip Joseph Whalen of Forked Island; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Whalen was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Linda Aucoin Whalen; one son, Richard William Whalen; his parents, Frank and Margaret Connolly Whalen; and one grandchild, Kyle Whalen.

Published in American Press on Jun. 17, 2020.