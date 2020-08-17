1/1
Ricky Joseph "Slick Rick" Bellard
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Joseph "Slick Rick" Bellard was born Sept. 15, 1964, in Lafayette, La., to the late Thomas Bellard Sr. and Lou Wilda Thibodeaux-Bellard.
Ricky was a resident of Lake Charles, La. where he attended Marion High School. He worked for Bolton Ford for 37 years where he was a supervisor.
Ricky departed this life on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in the local LCMH.
Ricky leaves in God's care to cherish his memory, his wife Debra Ann Bellard; two daughters, Shameka (Ernie) Jackson and LaShawnda (Demond) Guillory; two sons, Ricky Joseph Bartie and Ricky Joseph Bellard Jr.; 10 grandchildren, A'Brionna Sam, Damorion and Dy'Mond Gallien, Shannon Bartie, Ja'Lah Duhon, Major Leblanc, Halee, Bailey, Zoey, and Callie Jackson; three sisters, Patricia Stevens, Vanessa Bellard and Amanda (Wilton) Valmont, each of Lake Charles, La.; four brothers, James Bellard of Eunice, La., Thomas Bellard Jr. of Lake Charles, La., Harold Bellard, and Randy Bellard each of Church Pointe, La.; one uncle, who is also his Parrain, Joseph "Buddy" Bellard; three aunts, Vergie and Gergie Bellard of Church Pointe, La. and Catherine Thibodeaux-Wilson of Lake Charles, La.; four god-children; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends, and his Bolton Ford family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Bellard Sr. and Lou Wilda Thibodeaux-Bellard; sister, Glenda Faye Morris; brother, Anthony Paul "Dolly" Bellard; and grandparents.
His visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at New Life Church International located at 3000 E. Gauthier Rd. from 9 a.m. til 11 a.m. with the funeral immediately following. Sister Patricia will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved