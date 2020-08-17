Ricky Joseph "Slick Rick" Bellard was born Sept. 15, 1964, in Lafayette, La., to the late Thomas Bellard Sr. and Lou Wilda Thibodeaux-Bellard.

Ricky was a resident of Lake Charles, La. where he attended Marion High School. He worked for Bolton Ford for 37 years where he was a supervisor.

Ricky departed this life on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in the local LCMH.

Ricky leaves in God's care to cherish his memory, his wife Debra Ann Bellard; two daughters, Shameka (Ernie) Jackson and LaShawnda (Demond) Guillory; two sons, Ricky Joseph Bartie and Ricky Joseph Bellard Jr.; 10 grandchildren, A'Brionna Sam, Damorion and Dy'Mond Gallien, Shannon Bartie, Ja'Lah Duhon, Major Leblanc, Halee, Bailey, Zoey, and Callie Jackson; three sisters, Patricia Stevens, Vanessa Bellard and Amanda (Wilton) Valmont, each of Lake Charles, La.; four brothers, James Bellard of Eunice, La., Thomas Bellard Jr. of Lake Charles, La., Harold Bellard, and Randy Bellard each of Church Pointe, La.; one uncle, who is also his Parrain, Joseph "Buddy" Bellard; three aunts, Vergie and Gergie Bellard of Church Pointe, La. and Catherine Thibodeaux-Wilson of Lake Charles, La.; four god-children; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends, and his Bolton Ford family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Bellard Sr. and Lou Wilda Thibodeaux-Bellard; sister, Glenda Faye Morris; brother, Anthony Paul "Dolly" Bellard; and grandparents.

His visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at New Life Church International located at 3000 E. Gauthier Rd. from 9 a.m. til 11 a.m. with the funeral immediately following. Sister Patricia will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.



