Ricky Leday Sr., was born in Beaumont, TX. on September 18, 1953. He lived most of his life in Lake Charles, LA. and was employed at Pumpelly/Reladyne LLC for 27 years. Ricky passed away on September 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.Ricky leaves to cherish his memories, his wife; Annette Leday, daughter Courtney Brown Leday, and son Ricky Leday Jr.There will be a private viewing held in Elton, LA. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com