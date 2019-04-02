Home

Ricky Perry "Rick" Hamberlin


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ricky Perry "Rick" Hamberlin Obituary
Ricky "Rick" Perry Hamberlin, of Beaumont, Texas, passed from this life on March 30, 2019. Rick was born in Alexandria, La., on Dec. 23, 1950, to Virgil Perry and Lucy Essie Lee Peavy Hamberlin, who preceded him in death.
Rick was well known for his love and knowledge of exotic plants and animals. As a musician, he toured the country playing piano and percussion for The Wild Childs and hosted a long-running radio show on KLVI. Rick marched to the beat of his own tambourine, and his irreverent, novel sense of humor endeared him to family and friends.
He is survived by his partner of 38 years, Doug Oldbury; his sister, Alice Hamberlin Hawkins and husband, Steve Hawkins; his nephew, Brian Bourque; nieces, Megan Bourque Mouton (Jeremy), and Madison Hamberlin; great-nephew, Blake James Mouton; and a beautiful, if grumpy, Scarlett Macaw, Roscoe.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with performances by Bon Jovi, Cher, and Bette Midler.
His cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2019
